Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 3.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

About Ross Stores

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

