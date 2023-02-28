Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.99-1.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

