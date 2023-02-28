Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.65-$4.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

