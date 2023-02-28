Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.22).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:ROR traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 324 ($3.91). 5,506,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,773. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.82. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.