Royal Bank of Canada Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $190.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HEI. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $177.55.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in HEICO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in HEICO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.