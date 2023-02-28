Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,249,600 shares, an increase of 379,357.1% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Trading Down 20.0 %

SRMX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,484,426. Saddle Ranch Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. The company was founded on October 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

