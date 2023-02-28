Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,249,600 shares, an increase of 379,357.1% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Trading Down 20.0 %
SRMX stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,484,426. Saddle Ranch Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile
