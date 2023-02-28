Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €148.00 ($157.45) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Trading Up 1.2 %

EPA:SAF traded up €1.60 ($1.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €134.90 ($143.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a one year high of €92.36 ($98.26). The business’s 50-day moving average is €126.80 and its 200-day moving average is €114.31.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.