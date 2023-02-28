Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SALM has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.