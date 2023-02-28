Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SALM has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
