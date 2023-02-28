Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,609. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

CRM stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 582.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

