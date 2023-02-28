SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBAC stock opened at $259.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.27. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,533,000 after buying an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

