Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the January 31st total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.4 %

SBGSY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 205,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Stories

