SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:SEIT traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92.64 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,190. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,322.86 and a beta of 0.45. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Activity

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

In other news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £17,510 ($21,129.48). Also, insider Helen Clarkson purchased 6,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,409.29). Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

