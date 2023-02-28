Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.59.

Seagen stock opened at $178.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,461 shares of company stock worth $12,492,991 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

