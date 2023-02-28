SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SEEK Stock Performance
SEEK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. SEEK has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $45.76.
SEEK Company Profile
