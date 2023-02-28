SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

SEEK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. SEEK has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $45.76.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

