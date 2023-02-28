Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

SEM stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 21.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $278,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

