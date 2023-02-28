Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Select Medical has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
Select Medical Stock Performance
SEM stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 21.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $278,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
