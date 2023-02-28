SelfKey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $59.41 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

