Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives $2.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.
SMFR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sema4
In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,554.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sema4
Sema4 Stock Performance
Shares of SMFR stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $188.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Sema4 Company Profile
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
Featured Stories
