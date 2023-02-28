Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.64

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $546.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.
