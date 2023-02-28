Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $152.16. 580,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.72. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $14,394,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

