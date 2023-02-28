Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.51 and last traded at $149.96. Approximately 208,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,141,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.88.
SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
