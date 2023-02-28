Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up about 4.8% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 165,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

