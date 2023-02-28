Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

