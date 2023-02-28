Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.67) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,746.67 ($21.08).

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,011 ($24.27) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,259.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,015 ($24.32). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,806 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,578.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

