Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Grows By 234.8%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 747,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $144,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AWF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,974. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

