Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Grows By 866.4%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 866.4% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Alset Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 545,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,199,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,399,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 604,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,419. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Alset Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alset by 34.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

