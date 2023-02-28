Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Grows By 866.4%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 866.4% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Alset Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Alset has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 545,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,199,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,399,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 604,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,419. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset
Alset Company Profile
Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alset (AEI)
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.