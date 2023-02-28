Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Grows By 245.6%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a growth of 245.6% from the January 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 146,450 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,023. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

