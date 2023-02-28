Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Declines By 84.0%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,035.33.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

CABGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 64,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Featured Articles

