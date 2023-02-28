Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Expands By 357.5%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 357.5% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,342. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($58.51) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($73.40) to €68.00 ($72.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.85) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

