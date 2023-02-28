Short Interest in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Grows By 223.5%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Partnering

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Corsair Partnering by 182.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Partnering Stock Down 0.1 %

CORS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Corsair Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

