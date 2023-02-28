Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Expands By 315.2%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

