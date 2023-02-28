Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Drops By 97.6%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Demand Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 622,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,163. Demand Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Demand Brands Company Profile
