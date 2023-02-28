Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rises By 374.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the January 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

DTEGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 150,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,004. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

