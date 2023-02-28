Short Interest in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Rises By 840.0%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FG Merger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGMC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FG Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in FG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FGMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. FG Merger has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

