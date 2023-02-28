Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declines By 89.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

FTXO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 11,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.52.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

