Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Grows By 200.0%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

FANDF stock remained flat at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. FirstRand has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

