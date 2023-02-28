Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Grows By 656.1%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 656.1% from the January 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 166,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $41.41.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
