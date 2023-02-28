Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Grows By 656.1%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 656.1% from the January 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 166,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 207,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

