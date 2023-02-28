Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declines By 68.8%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOODN traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 30,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 7.26%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

