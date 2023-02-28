Short Interest in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Declines By 82.6%

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the January 31st total of 643,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 1,295,216 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,248,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 348,486 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 689,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 360,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 122,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,432. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

