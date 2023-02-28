Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Drops By 97.1%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Guardforce AI Price Performance
Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 43,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guardforce AI in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI
Guardforce AI Company Profile
Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.
See Also
