Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Drops By 97.1%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 43,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guardforce AI in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited ( NASDAQ:GFAI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.