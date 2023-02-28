Short Interest in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Drops By 76.5%

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infinite Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NFNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,113. Infinite Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFNT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,137,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 426,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.