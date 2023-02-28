Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Expands By 266.7%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,231 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 416,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFIN remained flat at $10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,464. InFinT Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

