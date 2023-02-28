Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Expands By 481.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 481.8% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ IUS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,674. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
