Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Expands By 481.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 481.8% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,674. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5,508.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 378,777 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,617,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,734,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,847,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,635,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.