Short Interest in LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Expands By 300.0%

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LXILF remained flat at C$1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on LXI REIT in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

