Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Declines By 75.0%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

