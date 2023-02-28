Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declines By 73.0%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the January 31st total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of NAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,793. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

