Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Drops By 67.5%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the January 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PENMF stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Tuesday. 82,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

