Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 87.1%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNW remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,865. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

