Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Decreases By 90.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8 %

SNPHY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.