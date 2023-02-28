Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Expands By 220.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Separately, UBS Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

