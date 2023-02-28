Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Increases By 141.8%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Spok Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Spok has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Spok by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 2.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Spok by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spok by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.